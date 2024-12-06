Left Menu

Sakshi Malik to flag off Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon; 15,000 to participate

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:08 IST
Sakshi Malik to flag off Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon; 15,000 to participate
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth Games gold winner Sakshi Malik will flag off the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon here on December 8, which will see more than 15,000 runners taking part.

The men's elite full marathon will be headlined by Army's Pradeep Singh, who boasts the fastest personal best of 2:16.55 in the field and is likely to face a strong challenge from Army-mate Dhanwant Prahlad, who has a personal best of 2:18.10.

Two-time winner and last year's runner-up Mohit Rathor will also be in fray, who holds the course record of 2:18.05 which he had set in 2022.

The women's half marathon will feature the defending champion Prajakta Godbole from Maharashtra, who has a personal best of 1:14.21, Phoolan Pal (personal best of 1:16.20), Archana Jadhav and Tamsi Singh. The half marathon elite men's event will be led by Arun Rathod, who is the fastest in the field, with a personal best of 1:04.39. He is set to face challenges from Dinesh (1:05.44) and Deepak Kumbhar (1:05.45).

The total prize money in the event is Rs 58 lakh, from which the winner of the full marathon will win Rs 3 lakh while the winners of the half marathons will get Rs 2 lakh each.

Western Railway has sanctioned two special trains for participants to travel to Vasai and Virar, departing from Churchgate Station at 2:30am and 3:00am respectively.

Special buses have been also arranged by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation to ferry participants from Vasai and Virar to the starting points of the half marathon, full marathon, 10K and 5K races.

Cash prizes have also been announced for a photography competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024