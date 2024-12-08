Revolutionizing Air Quality with Indigenous Innovation

In a move set to transform air quality monitoring across the Global South, an indigenous PM2.5 sensor is under development at IIT-Kanpur. Led by Professor S N Tripathi, the initiative aims to offer a scalable, affordable solution by mid-2025, with a market launch in early 2026.

The sensor, spearheaded by the Airawat Research Foundation at IIT-Kanpur, seeks to empower communities with real-time, granular air quality data. Such data has immense potential to assist governmental bodies in identifying pollution sources and executing timely interventions.

The Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT-Kanpur integrates this technological advancement into its curriculum, promoting transdisciplinary education addressing climate challenges. Their work with AI and sustainability principles shapes educational practices across India through partnerships with entities like AICTE and NCERT.

(With inputs from agencies.)