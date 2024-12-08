Left Menu

Revolutionizing Air Quality with Indigenous Innovation

An indigenous PM2.5 sensor is being developed at IIT-Kanpur to enhance air quality monitoring in the Global South. This cost-effective solution aims to boost community participation and provide real-time data, guiding governmental interventions. The Kotak School of Sustainability integrates these developments into educational and research frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:19 IST
Revolutionizing Air Quality with Indigenous Innovation
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to transform air quality monitoring across the Global South, an indigenous PM2.5 sensor is under development at IIT-Kanpur. Led by Professor S N Tripathi, the initiative aims to offer a scalable, affordable solution by mid-2025, with a market launch in early 2026.

The sensor, spearheaded by the Airawat Research Foundation at IIT-Kanpur, seeks to empower communities with real-time, granular air quality data. Such data has immense potential to assist governmental bodies in identifying pollution sources and executing timely interventions.

The Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT-Kanpur integrates this technological advancement into its curriculum, promoting transdisciplinary education addressing climate challenges. Their work with AI and sustainability principles shapes educational practices across India through partnerships with entities like AICTE and NCERT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024