Malibu's Franklin Fire Forces Evacuations and Power Outages

In Malibu, California, sheriff deputies took action before dawn on Tuesday, urging residents to evacuate as the fast-growing Franklin Fire endangered homes near the beach community.

The wildfire's impacts extended to Pepperdine University, where students were advised to shelter overnight due to power outages and the advancing flames, forcing some to seek refuge in the school's commons and library.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was actively combating the blaze, which spanned 1,822 acres. Amid high wind warnings, evacuation sites were established in Malibu as officials urged caution with gusts predicted to reach up to 80 miles an hour.

