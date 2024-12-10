Left Menu

Malibu's Franklin Fire Forces Evacuations and Power Outages

A rapidly intensifying wildfire, named the Franklin Fire, threatened Malibu, California, leading to evacuations and power shutdowns. As sheriffs ordered residents to evacuate, Pepperdine University students sheltered in place overnight. The Los Angeles Fire Department battled the fire, which spanned 1,822 acres, prompting a red flag warning due to extreme wind conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:29 IST
Malibu's Franklin Fire Forces Evacuations and Power Outages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Malibu, California, sheriff deputies took action before dawn on Tuesday, urging residents to evacuate as the fast-growing Franklin Fire endangered homes near the beach community.

The wildfire's impacts extended to Pepperdine University, where students were advised to shelter overnight due to power outages and the advancing flames, forcing some to seek refuge in the school's commons and library.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was actively combating the blaze, which spanned 1,822 acres. Amid high wind warnings, evacuation sites were established in Malibu as officials urged caution with gusts predicted to reach up to 80 miles an hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024