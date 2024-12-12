Left Menu

West Bengal's Temperature Tumble: Chilling Down to Low Degrees

The Met office predicts a drop in West Bengal’s temperature by 2-3°C over the next two days, with the coldest conditions in Darjeeling at 3.8°C. Dry weather is expected to continue, with dense fog in sub-Himalayan regions. Kolkata and other areas also see a dip in temperature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:18 IST
The Met office has forecast a gradual decrease in minimum temperatures across West Bengal, predicting a drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two days. Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest temperature at 3.8°C.

Dense fog is expected to persist in isolated sub-Himalayan areas until December 13, according to weather officials. Despite the current cold spell, no significant temperature changes are anticipated beyond this period, with dry conditions likely to dominate the state for the next five days.

In other regions, Kolkata experienced a decrease in temperatures to 13.8°C, over two degrees below the average, while Purulia and Sriniketan recorded minimum temperatures of 8.2°C and 9.2°C, respectively. Tourist town Kalimpong witnessed a low of 9.3°C.

