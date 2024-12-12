Left Menu

PM Modi to Launch Ambitious River Linking Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river linking project on December 25 in Madhya Pradesh, benefiting several districts by providing irrigation and drinking water. Additionally, efforts to boost industry in the state have led to significant investment proposals and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:19 IST
PM Modi to Launch Ambitious River Linking Projects in Madhya Pradesh
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh on December 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The project aims to enhance water resources in the region, benefiting 10 districts across Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to the Ken-Betwa initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project, which would serve several more districts in the state. These projects are expected to significantly support irrigation and provide drinking water to millions.

Yadav also highlighted the state's economic initiatives, including the Industries Year 2025 and an upcoming Global Investors Summit in February, designed to attract investment and create jobs. So far, the state has attracted Rs 4 lakh crore in investment proposals, projected to generate 3 lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

