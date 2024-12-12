PM Modi to Launch Ambitious River Linking Projects in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh on December 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The project aims to enhance water resources in the region, benefiting 10 districts across Madhya Pradesh.

In addition to the Ken-Betwa initiative, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced plans for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project, which would serve several more districts in the state. These projects are expected to significantly support irrigation and provide drinking water to millions.

Yadav also highlighted the state's economic initiatives, including the Industries Year 2025 and an upcoming Global Investors Summit in February, designed to attract investment and create jobs. So far, the state has attracted Rs 4 lakh crore in investment proposals, projected to generate 3 lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)