Karnataka's Ambitious Irrigation Projects: Seeking Green Light and Funds

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar seeks approvals and financial aid for six new irrigation projects under the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme, estimated to cost Rs 11,123 crore. These projects aim to enhance irrigation in several districts and address issues of existing ones, proposing automation for efficient management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has made a significant push for six new irrigation projects, requesting approvals and financial support. His appeal, directed at Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil, focuses on projects under the Prime Minister Irrigation Scheme.

Estimations for these projects amount to Rs 11,123 crore and aim to bolster irrigation across various districts like Vijayapura, Dharwad, and Belagavi. Highlights include the creation of new irrigation potential and modernization of canals which would benefit agriculture sectors significantly.

Furthermore, Shivakumar addressed pending projects such as Mekedatu and sought central assistance for previous schemes. A proposal for automating dam and canal systems is also underway, marking a shift towards efficient irrigation management. Patil encouraged resubmission of the Yettinahole project proposal under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

