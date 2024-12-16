Charting a path for global action on land and drought

While parties failed to agree on the nature of a new drought regime, they adopted a strong political declaration and 39 decisions shaping the way forward.

According to UNCCD’s newly released World Drought Atlas and Economics of Drought Resilience reports, droughts affect the livelihoods of 1.8 billion people worldwide, pushing already vulnerable communities to the brink. They also cost an estimated $300 billion per year, threatening key economic sectors such as agriculture, energy and water.

Among the main outcomes reached at COP16 were:

A prototype launch of the International Drought Resilience Observatory, the first-ever global AI-driven platform to help countries assess and enhance their capacity to cope with harsher droughts

Mobilisation of private sector engagement under the Business4Land initiative

The creation of designated caucuses for Indigenous Peoples and for local communities to ensure their unique perspectives and challenges are adequately represented

“Today, history has been made”, said Oliver Tester from Australia, a representative of Indigenous Peoples. “We look forward to championing our commitment to protect Mother Earth through a dedicated caucus and leave this space trusting that our voices be heard.”