Aging Giants: The Challenge of India's Century-Old Dams

With more than 6,000 dams across the country, India's aging infrastructure poses significant challenges, according to officials from the Jal Shakti Ministry. Among these, 1,065 dams stand between 50 and 100 years old, and 224 have surpassed a century of existence.

The Ministry highlighted the implementation of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, aiming to tackle concerns surrounding the nation's ageing dams and prevent potential disasters. This legislative measure affirms the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of vital infrastructure integral to irrigation and flood control.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, confirmed the enactment of the Dam Safety Act during his address in the Rajya Sabha. He emphasized ongoing efforts such as the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) Phases II and III, initiated to rehabilitate 736 dams spanning 19 states and three central agencies.

