Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Firm's Dharavi Redevelopment Bid

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the Maharashtra government's decision to grant the Dharavi slum redevelopment project to an Adani Group company. This ruling dismissed a petition filed by Seclink Technologies Corporation, which challenged the tender award.

Seclink Technologies had initially been the highest bidder in 2018, but the tender was canceled before a final decision or contract was made. A new tender process was initiated in 2022, resulting in Adani Group's successful bid.

The court emphasized that no unfair advantages were given to Adani, noting that three bidders were technically qualified under the new tender's criteria. The government's decision was deemed transparent and justified by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)