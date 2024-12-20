Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Firm's Dharavi Redevelopment Bid

The Bombay High Court upheld the Maharashtra government's decision to award the Dharavi slum redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm, dismissing Seclink Technologies' challenge on grounds of arbitrariness. The court found no fault in the tender process completion despite Seclink's previous highest bid in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:04 IST
Bombay High Court Upholds Adani Firm's Dharavi Redevelopment Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has affirmed the Maharashtra government's decision to grant the Dharavi slum redevelopment project to an Adani Group company. This ruling dismissed a petition filed by Seclink Technologies Corporation, which challenged the tender award.

Seclink Technologies had initially been the highest bidder in 2018, but the tender was canceled before a final decision or contract was made. A new tender process was initiated in 2022, resulting in Adani Group's successful bid.

The court emphasized that no unfair advantages were given to Adani, noting that three bidders were technically qualified under the new tender's criteria. The government's decision was deemed transparent and justified by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024