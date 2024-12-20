Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Flooding Expected in KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, starting from Friday afternoon and persisting until Saturday evening.

The warning specifies scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on both days. Severe thunderstorms are predicted, with potential dangers including:

Large amounts of small hail

Damaging winds

Excessive lightning

Heavy downpours

The SAWS highlighted potential impacts, such as localized flooding, damage to infrastructure, and threats to life and property. Vulnerable areas like low-lying roads, bridges, and settlements are at the highest risk. Livestock and vehicles may also be affected.

Warnings Extended to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo (except for the northern and extreme southwestern parts) for Friday. The warning remains in effect from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

The SAWS cautioned residents about potential dangers, including:

Injury risks due to excessive lightning

Short-term disruption to essential services

Flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas

Heavy Rainfall Across Eastern South Africa

Earlier this week, the SAWS issued a separate advisory for increased rainfall across eastern South Africa. Accumulated rainfall of 70–150 mm is expected in parts of:

Gauteng

Mpumalanga

KwaZulu-Natal

Eastern Free State

Eastern North West

Western and Southern Limpopo

This heightened rainfall is expected to increase the risk of localized flooding, especially in urban areas with poor drainage systems.

Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant

In light of these warnings, the public is urged to:

Avoid low-lying areas and fast-flowing rivers during storms. Secure outdoor belongings and shelter livestock. Prepare for power outages and road disruptions in affected areas. Stay tuned to weather updates from the SAWS and local authorities.

Collaborative Efforts to Mitigate Risks

Emergency services and municipal authorities are on high alert to respond to weather-related incidents. Disaster management teams are urging residents to report any hazardous situations immediately.

As South Africa braces for the next wave of adverse weather conditions, authorities stress the importance of community preparedness to mitigate the risks of damage and loss of life.