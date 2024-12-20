Left Menu

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Flooding Expected in KZN

The warning specifies scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on both days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:15 IST
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Flooding Expected in KZN
South African Weather Service Warns of Dangerous Weather Conditions Across Several Provinces. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, starting from Friday afternoon and persisting until Saturday evening.

The warning specifies scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on both days. Severe thunderstorms are predicted, with potential dangers including:

Large amounts of small hail

Damaging winds

Excessive lightning

Heavy downpours

The SAWS highlighted potential impacts, such as localized flooding, damage to infrastructure, and threats to life and property. Vulnerable areas like low-lying roads, bridges, and settlements are at the highest risk. Livestock and vehicles may also be affected.

Warnings Extended to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo (except for the northern and extreme southwestern parts) for Friday. The warning remains in effect from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

The SAWS cautioned residents about potential dangers, including:

  • Injury risks due to excessive lightning
  • Short-term disruption to essential services
  • Flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas

Heavy Rainfall Across Eastern South Africa

Earlier this week, the SAWS issued a separate advisory for increased rainfall across eastern South Africa. Accumulated rainfall of 70–150 mm is expected in parts of:

  • Gauteng
  • Mpumalanga
  • KwaZulu-Natal
  • Eastern Free State
  • Eastern North West
  • Western and Southern Limpopo

This heightened rainfall is expected to increase the risk of localized flooding, especially in urban areas with poor drainage systems.

Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant

In light of these warnings, the public is urged to:

  1. Avoid low-lying areas and fast-flowing rivers during storms.
  2. Secure outdoor belongings and shelter livestock.
  3. Prepare for power outages and road disruptions in affected areas.
  4. Stay tuned to weather updates from the SAWS and local authorities.

Collaborative Efforts to Mitigate Risks

Emergency services and municipal authorities are on high alert to respond to weather-related incidents. Disaster management teams are urging residents to report any hazardous situations immediately.

As South Africa braces for the next wave of adverse weather conditions, authorities stress the importance of community preparedness to mitigate the risks of damage and loss of life.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024