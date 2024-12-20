Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued: Heavy Rain, Hail, and Flooding Expected in KZN
The warning specifies scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on both days.
- Country:
- South Africa
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, starting from Friday afternoon and persisting until Saturday evening.
The warning specifies scattered showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on both days. Severe thunderstorms are predicted, with potential dangers including:
Large amounts of small hail
Damaging winds
Excessive lightning
Heavy downpours
The SAWS highlighted potential impacts, such as localized flooding, damage to infrastructure, and threats to life and property. Vulnerable areas like low-lying roads, bridges, and settlements are at the highest risk. Livestock and vehicles may also be affected.
Warnings Extended to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo
A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo (except for the northern and extreme southwestern parts) for Friday. The warning remains in effect from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM.
The SAWS cautioned residents about potential dangers, including:
- Injury risks due to excessive lightning
- Short-term disruption to essential services
- Flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas
Heavy Rainfall Across Eastern South Africa
Earlier this week, the SAWS issued a separate advisory for increased rainfall across eastern South Africa. Accumulated rainfall of 70–150 mm is expected in parts of:
- Gauteng
- Mpumalanga
- KwaZulu-Natal
- Eastern Free State
- Eastern North West
- Western and Southern Limpopo
This heightened rainfall is expected to increase the risk of localized flooding, especially in urban areas with poor drainage systems.
Residents Advised to Stay Vigilant
In light of these warnings, the public is urged to:
- Avoid low-lying areas and fast-flowing rivers during storms.
- Secure outdoor belongings and shelter livestock.
- Prepare for power outages and road disruptions in affected areas.
- Stay tuned to weather updates from the SAWS and local authorities.
Collaborative Efforts to Mitigate Risks
Emergency services and municipal authorities are on high alert to respond to weather-related incidents. Disaster management teams are urging residents to report any hazardous situations immediately.
As South Africa braces for the next wave of adverse weather conditions, authorities stress the importance of community preparedness to mitigate the risks of damage and loss of life.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thunderstorm
- South African Weather Service