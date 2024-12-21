India's Migrant Shift: Fewer Moving, More Opportunities

India's domestic migration has significantly declined, falling by approximately 12% to 40.20 crore from 2011 to 2023, as revealed by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council report.

The report, authored by former EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy, attributes this trend to enhanced services like education, health, and infrastructure, suggesting a nationwide economic upswing.

Analysis of high-frequency data indicates major urban centers remain crucial migration hubs, with significant changes in the list of top migrant-attracting states, impacting urban and transport planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)