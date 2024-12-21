India's Migrant Shift: Fewer Moving, More Opportunities
Domestic migration in India decreased by 12% from 2011 to 2023, now standing at 40.20 crore. The drop suggests improved local economic opportunities. Key data reveals urban centers are critical migration points. New patterns in top migrant states reflect changing economic landscapes, influencing urban planning efforts.
India's domestic migration has significantly declined, falling by approximately 12% to 40.20 crore from 2011 to 2023, as revealed by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council report.
The report, authored by former EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy, attributes this trend to enhanced services like education, health, and infrastructure, suggesting a nationwide economic upswing.
Analysis of high-frequency data indicates major urban centers remain crucial migration hubs, with significant changes in the list of top migrant-attracting states, impacting urban and transport planning.
