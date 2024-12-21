Left Menu

India's Migrant Shift: Fewer Moving, More Opportunities

Domestic migration in India decreased by 12% from 2011 to 2023, now standing at 40.20 crore. The drop suggests improved local economic opportunities. Key data reveals urban centers are critical migration points. New patterns in top migrant states reflect changing economic landscapes, influencing urban planning efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:15 IST
India's Migrant Shift: Fewer Moving, More Opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic migration has significantly declined, falling by approximately 12% to 40.20 crore from 2011 to 2023, as revealed by the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council report.

The report, authored by former EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy, attributes this trend to enhanced services like education, health, and infrastructure, suggesting a nationwide economic upswing.

Analysis of high-frequency data indicates major urban centers remain crucial migration hubs, with significant changes in the list of top migrant-attracting states, impacting urban and transport planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024