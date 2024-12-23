High Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Trigger Severe Water Shortage in Delhi

Delhi is grappling with a significant water shortage as ammonia levels in the Yamuna river soar to dangerously high levels, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The presence of ammonia, particularly at the Wazirabad pond, has hampered the performance of water treatment facilities in the area.

The DJB statement noted that ammonia concentrations exceeding 5.0 ppm have led to a sharp decrease in water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant by an alarming 25-50%. This reduction has caused a disruption in water supply, with many areas experiencing reduced pressure until conditions improve.

Residents residing in affected areas, such as Majnu Ka Tila and Greater Kailash, are urged to minimize water usage. Meanwhile, the DJB is offering water tankers to mitigate the impact and maintain essential supply. Ammonia contamination is a recurrent challenge, playing a major role in disrupting Delhi's water distribution system.

(With inputs from agencies.)