Left Menu

High Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Trigger Severe Water Shortage in Delhi

Delhi faces a water shortage due to elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, impacting the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant's efficiency. Ammonia concentrations above 5.0 ppm have resulted in a 25-50% reduction in water production, affecting supply in various city areas. DJB recommends judicious water use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:02 IST
High Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Trigger Severe Water Shortage in Delhi
River Yamuna (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a significant water shortage as ammonia levels in the Yamuna river soar to dangerously high levels, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The presence of ammonia, particularly at the Wazirabad pond, has hampered the performance of water treatment facilities in the area.

The DJB statement noted that ammonia concentrations exceeding 5.0 ppm have led to a sharp decrease in water production at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant by an alarming 25-50%. This reduction has caused a disruption in water supply, with many areas experiencing reduced pressure until conditions improve.

Residents residing in affected areas, such as Majnu Ka Tila and Greater Kailash, are urged to minimize water usage. Meanwhile, the DJB is offering water tankers to mitigate the impact and maintain essential supply. Ammonia contamination is a recurrent challenge, playing a major role in disrupting Delhi's water distribution system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024