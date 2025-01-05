Left Menu

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality has lifted stage 3 restrictions, thanks to improved meteorological conditions. The AQI was 339, with further improvement expected. Stage 3 restrictions included bans on certain vehicles and construction, aimed at combating severe air pollution levels during winter months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:46 IST
Delhi's Clean Air Directive: A Respite from Severe Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality panel for Delhi-NCR has lifted stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan, following improved meteorological conditions that helped reduce air pollution. Official reports noted the dip in pollution levels, with Sunday's average AQI at 339.

With forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicting further improvements in air quality, the decision was made to revoke certain curbs. Predicted rain in northwest India, fueled by western disturbances, is expected to aid air quality enhancement from 'severe' to 'poor'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the immediate lifting of stage 3 restrictions, which included bans on non-essential construction and specific vehicle operations. These measures are usually enforced during winter to combat hazardous pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

