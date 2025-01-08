Freshwater Species Facing Extinction Crisis: New Study Reveals Fragility
A recent study highlights the extinction threat faced by nearly 25% of freshwater species. Examining 23,500 species, the research points to pollution, dams, and climate change among the many contributing factors. Freshwater habitats, though covering less than 1% of Earth's surface, support 10% of animal species.
A recent study published this week shows that almost a quarter of all species inhabiting freshwater environments are at risk of extinction. These findings underscore the urgency of conserving fragile ecosystems like rivers and lakes, despite their seemingly robust appearance.
According to biologist Patricia Charvet from Brazil's Federal University of Ceará, diverse threats such as pollution, dams, and climate change are converging to endanger species. Freshwater ecosystems, hosting 10% of animal species on Earth, cover less than 1% of the planet's surface.
This groundbreaking research marks the first global analysis of freshwater species' extinction risks. Previously, studies have primarily concentrated on land animals like mammals and birds. Concerns are heightened by illegal activities that further threaten vital river systems, particularly in regions like the Amazon.
