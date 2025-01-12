Left Menu

Polar Vortex Causes Chaos in the South: A Winter Storm's Aftermath

A fierce winter storm swept through the southern US, causing extensive travel disruption and school closures. States grappled with icy roads and flight cancellations, while power outages and water system disruptions affected thousands. As temperatures plunge, authorities warn of treacherous conditions persisting into the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 12-01-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A powerful winter storm wreaked havoc across the southern United States, disrupting travel, closing schools, and causing severe inconveniences over the weekend. The tumultuous weather brought freezing temperatures, ice, and snow, leaving officials to grapple with a wave of cancellations and delays.

The storm's impact was notably felt in major transport hubs such as the airports in Atlanta and Charlotte, where thousands of flights faced cancellations or delays. Commuters were further burdened by treacherous road conditions, with temperatures expected to drop overnight, increasing the danger of icy surfaces.

Affected areas included parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and the Carolinas, where snow accumulation in some regions broke annual records. The adverse conditions prompted states to deploy the National Guard, as Atlanta worked to restore power after outages affected thousands of residents.

