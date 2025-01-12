Polar Vortex Causes Chaos in the South: A Winter Storm's Aftermath

A powerful winter storm wreaked havoc across the southern United States, disrupting travel, closing schools, and causing severe inconveniences over the weekend. The tumultuous weather brought freezing temperatures, ice, and snow, leaving officials to grapple with a wave of cancellations and delays.

The storm's impact was notably felt in major transport hubs such as the airports in Atlanta and Charlotte, where thousands of flights faced cancellations or delays. Commuters were further burdened by treacherous road conditions, with temperatures expected to drop overnight, increasing the danger of icy surfaces.

Affected areas included parts of Tennessee, Arkansas, and the Carolinas, where snow accumulation in some regions broke annual records. The adverse conditions prompted states to deploy the National Guard, as Atlanta worked to restore power after outages affected thousands of residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)