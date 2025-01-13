Infernos Rage Through Los Angeles: Costly Flames, Displaced Lives

In a catastrophic turn of events, wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area, resulting in at least 16 fatalities, leaving thousands of residents displaced, and demolishing over 12,000 structures. The raging fires are consuming areas larger than San Francisco, putting immense pressure on local authorities and emergency services.

Fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, the blazes that began last Tuesday have charged through neighborhoods like Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Officials have issued evacuation orders for around 150,000 people, with over 700 taking shelter in temporary accommodations. Meanwhile, containment efforts see limited success with only a fraction of fires under control.

As the damage assessment continues, initial evaluations by AccuWeather foresee these fires potentially being the costliest in history, estimating losses up to $150 billion. Accusations of leadership failures are shadowing the crisis response, with scrutiny directed at both LA officials and Governor Gavin Newsom for purported missteps in managing the firefighting resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)