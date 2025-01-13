Left Menu

Tsunami Advisory Lifted After Japan's 6.6 Magnitude Quake Shakes Kyushu

Japan issued a tsunami advisory following a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the southwest. Initially reported as 6.9, the magnitude was revised. Coastal residents were advised to evacuate. No major damage was reported, although one person sustained injuries. The advisory was later lifted after assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan faced a tense situation on Monday as a tsunami advisory was issued after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck its southwest region, specifically in the Kyushu area. The public was urged to evacuate coastal areas as a precautionary step, although the warnings were eventually lifted.

Initially reported as a magnitude 6.9 earthquake, the Japanese Meteorological Agency subsequently revised it to 6.6. Despite the scare, no significant damage was reported, although one man in Kyushu suffered minor injuries. Train services at Miyazaki Station were disrupted, leaving commuters stranded temporarily.

Tsunami advisories were issued across parts of the Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures shortly after the quake, which occurred at 9.19 pm. Although initial concerns suggested waves up to one metre high, actual detections were far less severe. The government has been monitoring the situation closely, given Japan's vulnerability to seismic activity along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

