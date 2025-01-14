Launch of INS Utkarsh: A New Era in Indian Naval Capabilities
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched the second multi-purpose vessel, INS Utkarsh, for the Indian Navy. Designed for multiple roles such as maritime surveillance and pollution control, these vessels are built at L&T's Kattupalli Shipyard. L&T is also constructing other defense vessels and performing naval ship repairs.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has successfully launched the Indian Navy's second multi-purpose vessel, INS Utkarsh, from its Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai. This launch occurred just three months after the first vessel, INS Samarthak, was launched.
These sophisticated vessels, known as multi-purpose vessels (MPVs), play crucial roles such as serving as platforms for developing new weapons and sensors, performing maritime surveillance, offering humanitarian assistance, and combating sea pollution. They also facilitate the launch and recovery of sea and aerial assets.
L&T is heavily involved in naval construction and repair, building three Cadet Training Ships and six other defense vessels under a public-private partnership. Simultaneously, repair work for the naval ship INS Tir is ongoing at the Kattupalli Shipyard.
