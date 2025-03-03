Suhora Technologies: Leading the Charge in Maritime Surveillance with Space Data

Suhora Technologies, a pioneer in space data analytics, has been selected for seed funding by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe). This funding aims to bolster their innovative work in detecting illegal maritime activities through cutting-edge space technology.

Announced last year, the IN-SPACe seed fund scheme supports the development of private space sector initiatives that leverage space technology for societal benefit. Suhora Technologies will use this grant to advance their marine sector initiatives, focusing on improving ocean monitoring and ensuring maritime security.

Using earth observation data from satellites, Suhora's platform provides near real-time insights, enhancing situational awareness and disaster response efforts. The company's automated AI alerting system is pivotal in identifying dark ships and AIS anomalies. With the new funding, Suhora plans to accelerate their R&D and expand their maritime intelligence solutions.

