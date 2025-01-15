Left Menu

MeitY Launches Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 with Increased Prize Pool of INR 6.85 Crore to Foster Innovation

Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, emphasized the need for continuous innovation in the face of emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:33 IST
MeitY Launches Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 with Increased Prize Pool of INR 6.85 Crore to Foster Innovation
DSCI CEO Shri Vinayak Godse lauded MeitY's initiative, highlighting the increased prize pool and collaborative effort with government bodies and industry experts to identify pertinent cybersecurity challenges. Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the second edition of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge (CSGC 2.0), inaugurated by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. Organized in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), this initiative aims to enhance India's cybersecurity ecosystem and promote innovation in addressing contemporary digital security challenges.

This year, CSGC 2.0 boasts a significantly increased total prize pool of ₹6.85 crore, up from ₹3.2 crore in its inaugural edition, making it one of the most lucrative cybersecurity challenges in India. Innovators, startups, and entrepreneurs are invited to register for the competition, with full details available on the challenge portal: CSGC 2.0 Registration.

Participants are required to develop solutions across six critical problem areas:

  1. API Security
  2. Data Security
  3. Security and Privacy for Wearable Devices
  4. Clone and Fake App Mitigation
  5. AI for Threat Detection and Incident Response
  6. Securing Next-Generation Biometric Systems

Stages of the Challenge

The competition is structured into four progressive stages:

  1. Idea Stage: A total of 36 startups will be shortlisted, with each receiving ₹5 lakh.
  2. Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Stage: 18 startups will progress, with each receiving ₹10 lakh.
  3. Final Product Stage: Winners will be declared for each problem statement, earning ₹25 lakh each.
  4. Go-to-Market Stage: The ultimate stage where Platinum, Gold, and Silver winners will be awarded ₹1 crore, ₹50 lakh, and ₹25 lakh respectively.

Throughout the competition, participants will receive technical and business mentorship, equipping them to transform innovative ideas into viable and scalable solutions.

Key Highlights and Remarks

Launching the event, Shri S. Krishnan said, “The Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 is a significant step towards fostering indigenous cybersecurity innovation. With a prize pool of ₹6.85 crore, the initiative aims to provide startups with mentorship, capacity building, and market access. It aligns with the goals of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat.”

Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, emphasized the need for continuous innovation in the face of emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing. He expressed hope that the challenge would serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions.

DSCI CEO Shri Vinayak Godse lauded MeitY's initiative, highlighting the increased prize pool and collaborative effort with government bodies and industry experts to identify pertinent cybersecurity challenges.

Empowering India’s Digital Future

The Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 is designed to bolster India’s cybersecurity resilience by encouraging innovative, homegrown solutions. The inclusion of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) ownership for participating startups underlines the government’s commitment to fostering a self-reliant digital ecosystem.

Registrations are now open, inviting the brightest minds to contribute to a safer and more secure digital landscape. With a robust structure, unparalleled mentorship, and significant financial incentives, CSGC 2.0 is poised to propel India’s cybersecurity capabilities to new heights.

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025