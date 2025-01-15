MeitY Launches Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 with Increased Prize Pool of INR 6.85 Crore to Foster Innovation

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the second edition of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge (CSGC 2.0), inaugurated by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. Organized in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), this initiative aims to enhance India's cybersecurity ecosystem and promote innovation in addressing contemporary digital security challenges.

This year, CSGC 2.0 boasts a significantly increased total prize pool of ₹6.85 crore, up from ₹3.2 crore in its inaugural edition, making it one of the most lucrative cybersecurity challenges in India. Innovators, startups, and entrepreneurs are invited to register for the competition, with full details available on the challenge portal: CSGC 2.0 Registration.

Participants are required to develop solutions across six critical problem areas:

API Security Data Security Security and Privacy for Wearable Devices Clone and Fake App Mitigation AI for Threat Detection and Incident Response Securing Next-Generation Biometric Systems

Stages of the Challenge

The competition is structured into four progressive stages:

Idea Stage: A total of 36 startups will be shortlisted, with each receiving ₹5 lakh. Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Stage: 18 startups will progress, with each receiving ₹10 lakh. Final Product Stage: Winners will be declared for each problem statement, earning ₹25 lakh each. Go-to-Market Stage: The ultimate stage where Platinum, Gold, and Silver winners will be awarded ₹1 crore, ₹50 lakh, and ₹25 lakh respectively.

Throughout the competition, participants will receive technical and business mentorship, equipping them to transform innovative ideas into viable and scalable solutions.

Key Highlights and Remarks

Launching the event, Shri S. Krishnan said, “The Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 is a significant step towards fostering indigenous cybersecurity innovation. With a prize pool of ₹6.85 crore, the initiative aims to provide startups with mentorship, capacity building, and market access. It aligns with the goals of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat.”

Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, emphasized the need for continuous innovation in the face of emerging technologies such as AI and quantum computing. He expressed hope that the challenge would serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions.

DSCI CEO Shri Vinayak Godse lauded MeitY's initiative, highlighting the increased prize pool and collaborative effort with government bodies and industry experts to identify pertinent cybersecurity challenges.

Empowering India’s Digital Future

The Cyber Security Grand Challenge 2.0 is designed to bolster India’s cybersecurity resilience by encouraging innovative, homegrown solutions. The inclusion of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) ownership for participating startups underlines the government’s commitment to fostering a self-reliant digital ecosystem.

Registrations are now open, inviting the brightest minds to contribute to a safer and more secure digital landscape. With a robust structure, unparalleled mentorship, and significant financial incentives, CSGC 2.0 is poised to propel India’s cybersecurity capabilities to new heights.