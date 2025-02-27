MeitY Launches Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to Streamline Authentication Approvals

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal to streamline the approval process for Aadhaar authentication requests. This initiative aligns with the government’s objective of making Aadhaar more people-friendly, enhancing ease of living, and ensuring better access to services for citizens.

The Aadhaar Good Governance Portal was officially launched by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, in the presence of Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Shri Inder Pal Singh Sethi, Director General of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Shri Manish Bhardwaj, Deputy Director General of UIDAI, Shri Amod Kumar, Deputy Director General of UIDAI, and other senior officials from MeitY, UIDAI, and NIC.

Enhancing Ease of Living and Access to Services

The online platform (http://swik.meity.gov.in) is now operational following the notification of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025. This amendment, under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits, and Services) Act, 2016, aims to improve transparency and inclusivity in decision-making processes.

Aadhaar has emerged as the world’s most trusted digital ID, with over a billion Indians having authenticated themselves more than 100 billion times in the past decade. The expansion of Aadhaar authentication, as outlined in the amendment, will further facilitate seamless access to new services, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing user convenience.

Speaking at the launch, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasized that the platform will accelerate the approval process for Aadhaar authentication use cases in governance, ensuring improved service delivery and efficiency.

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO UIDAI, underscored the pivotal role of Aadhaar in India’s digital economy. He reiterated that the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal will serve as a vital tool for entities seeking authentication approvals in compliance with the prescribed rules, further enabling digital innovation and governance.

Seamless Authentication for Public Interest Services

The amendment extends Aadhaar authentication services to both government and non-government entities, facilitating access to services in sectors such as innovation, knowledge dissemination, and public welfare. This will enable service providers and users to engage in trusted digital transactions, enhancing security and convenience.

The updated framework allows Aadhaar number holders to avail of seamless services across various industries, including:

Hospitality – Fast and secure check-ins at hotels and accommodations

– Fast and secure check-ins at hotels and accommodations Healthcare – Streamlined patient verification and medical records access

– Streamlined patient verification and medical records access Credit Rating Bureaus – Faster credit score verification

– Faster credit score verification E-commerce – Secure customer authentication for purchases

– Secure customer authentication for purchases Educational Institutions – Easier student registrations and attendance tracking

– Easier student registrations and attendance tracking Aggregator Services – Improved identity verification for service providers

Service providers will benefit from enhanced staff attendance tracking, customer onboarding, e-KYC verification, and exam registrations, among other use cases.

Comprehensive Guidance for Authentication Requests

The Aadhaar Good Governance Portal will serve as a resource hub, offering a step-by-step guide for authentication-seeking entities. It provides detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for applying and onboarding Aadhaar authentication services, ensuring a smooth and transparent approval process.

Additionally, face authentication technology may be integrated into customer-facing apps of private entities, enabling seamless authentication anytime, anywhere.

As part of its commitment to making Aadhaar more user-friendly and enhancing ease of living, MeitY had proposed regulatory amendments to allow Aadhaar authentication by non-government entities. These proposed changes were made available for public consultation on the Ministry’s website, with feedback invited from stakeholders and the general public during April and May 2023.

With the Aadhaar Good Governance Portal now live, both individuals and service providers stand to gain from more streamlined and secure authentication processes, reinforcing India’s digital infrastructure and governance efficiency.