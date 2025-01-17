UNICEF Delivers Critical Aid to Children and Families Impacted by Earthquake in Tibet

UNICEF has mobilized emergency relief supplies to support children and families affected by the devastating earthquake in Dingri County, Xizang Autonomous Region (Tibet), following a magnitude-6.8 tremor on 7 January 2025. The disaster, which also affected neighboring Sajia County, resulted in over 126 fatalities, 188 injuries, and the displacement of more than 30,000 people to temporary settlements.

In the two most affected counties, over 10,000 children under the age of seven are grappling with freezing temperatures that drop to -17℃ at night, making conditions in temporary shelters extremely harsh. UNICEF Representative to China, Amakobe Sande, emphasized the vulnerabilities of children and pregnant women in such crises: “Children and pregnant women have specific needs in emergencies. UNICEF is acting quickly to deliver essential supplies, ensuring their safety in the short term and their recovery in the long term through psychosocial support.”

Emergency Supplies Delivered

UNICEF has dispatched 40 tonnes of essential supplies, including:

Thousands of diapers for babies and toddlers.

Warm winter clothing for children under seven.

Quilts and winter jackets for pregnant women. The first shipment, which included 400 sets of winter clothing for children and 65 newborn kits, arrived in Dingri County on 15 January. Additional supplies are en route to ensure that affected families receive sustained support.

Long-Term Recovery Efforts

Beyond immediate relief, UNICEF is collaborating with the China Social Work Academy and other local partners to deliver mental health and psychosocial support for children and families. This initiative, coordinated by the Central Society Work Department, will help children process trauma and build resilience.

Earthquake Impact and Broader Response

The earthquake’s impact has been profound, with widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure in the remote mountainous region. UNICEF’s swift intervention complements the efforts of local governments in Dingri and Sajia Counties, as well as Rikaze Prefecture, to stabilize conditions for affected residents.

A Broader Call to Action

UNICEF’s response highlights the urgent need for global solidarity and support in disaster-stricken areas. The organization continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to addressing both immediate and long-term needs in Xizang Autonomous Region.

This humanitarian effort underscores UNICEF's dedication to ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of vulnerable populations during crises, as well as its long-term commitment to recovery and resilience-building in affected communities.