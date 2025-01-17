Left Menu

Super Swachh League: Elevating Urban Cleanliness Standards

The Swachh Survekshan toolkit has been launched, aiming to enhance urban cleanliness. It now includes the 'Super Swachh League', a competition recognizing cities with the best sanitation practices. This initiative underscores India's commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission by using citizen participation and third-party validation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:22 IST
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday unveiled the toolkit for Swachh Survekshan, a prominent annual survey dedicated to evaluating urban cleanliness globally.

Emphasizing the importance of this endeavor, the ministry stated that the survey serves as a catalyst for improving urban sanitation by involving citizens and utilizing independent validation. During the launch event, Khattar introduced the 'Super Swachh League', a new competition to recognize cities that excel in cleanliness.

The league will honor cities that have consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years. This acknowledgment aims to motivate further progress, ensuring that these cities continue to set benchmarks in maintaining urban cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

