BBMP Enforces Meat Stall Closure for Aero India 2025 Safety

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has ordered the closure of meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants within a 13km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 23 to February 17. The measure aims to prevent bird strikes during the Aero India show, with violations resulting in penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:43 IST
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a directive to shut down meat stalls and non-vegetarian restaurants within a 13km radius of Yelahanka Air Force Station, effective January 23 to February 17.

This move, initiated as a safety measure for the Aero India show happening from February 10 to 14, seeks to mitigate bird strikes on aircraft during practice and the event itself.

BBMP warns that breaches of this order will incur penalties as per the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules. Aero India 2025, a biennial showcase of military and civilian aircraft, will feature advanced aerospace technologies, drawing professionals and enthusiasts alike.

