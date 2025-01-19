Adityanath Promotes Green Fodder Initiative for Cattle Welfare

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on farmers to increase the production of green fodder for cattle, seeking to enhance feed quality at cow shelters across the state.

In a meeting with Animal Husbandry Department officials, Adityanath emphasized the need to purchase green fodder directly from farmers, ensuring they receive fair compensation. The Chief Minister suggested that aligning production with demand could motivate farmers to invest in this crop, thereby boosting their incomes.

Further, Adityanath instructed the setup of warehouses for storing straw and green fodder varieties like corn and sorghum, which can last three to four months. He also advocated for increased safety measures, including the installation of CCTVs in shelters and the use of radium strips on cattle near roads.

