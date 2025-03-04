Honey Mission: Boosting Farmer Income through Beekeeping in J&K

A pioneering seminar on Scientific Beekeeping has been launched in Bhaderwah, Jammu and Kashmir, to help double farmer income, orchestrated by the Department of Apiculture/Agriculture under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM). This two-day initiative focuses on educating farmers, beekeepers, and entrepreneurs on the economic potential of beekeeping.

Significant attendance at the inaugural session included Dhanater Singh, Chairman of the District Development Council, who alongside Vice Chairman Sangeeta Baghat and Chief Agriculture Officer Anil Gupta, emphasized beekeeping's role in sustainable income generation. Jammu and Kashmir's diverse agro-climatic conditions and the rising demand for honey were cited as key advantages.

Anil Gupta, Chief Agriculture Officer of Doda, detailed the financial assistance plan, offering a subsidy of Rs 1,12,000 per 35 bee box units to support beekeepers. This initiative aims to bolster honey production and the economic value of hive products like royal jelly. Furthermore, the seminar spotlighted the prospects for women, with suggestions for self-help groups to engage in beekeeping for livelihood enhancement. The economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir, reflected in key indicators like GSDP and infrastructure, underscores the seminar's broader context.

