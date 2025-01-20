IAEA Monitors Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Amid Escalating Military Activity

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to closely monitor nuclear safety and security in Ukraine as heightened military activity near nuclear power plant sites threatens the stability of critical infrastructure. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed concern over recent developments, including a temporary reduction in power output at Rivne nuclear power plant (NPP), drone sightings, and explosions reported near nuclear facilities.

On Wednesday morning, one unit of the Rivne NPP reduced its power output at the request of the national grid operator as a precaution during an air attack. Later that day, the unit resumed full capacity.

Escalating Risks at Other Nuclear Sites

Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) : Situated on the frontlines, ZNPP faces a precarious security situation with daily explosions reported near and at medium distances from the facility. Repairs and maintenance continue, with the plant’s last remaining 330-kilovolt (kV) power line temporarily disconnected for maintenance on 12 January. The previously inactive 750-kV power line was reconnected on 31 December.

: Situated on the frontlines, ZNPP faces a precarious security situation with daily explosions reported near and at medium distances from the facility. Repairs and maintenance continue, with the plant’s last remaining 330-kilovolt (kV) power line temporarily disconnected for maintenance on 12 January. The previously inactive 750-kV power line was reconnected on 31 December. Chornobyl Exclusion Zone : For two months, drones have been spotted flying over the zone, with at least two drones reported near the industrial area on 14 January. Gunfire has also been heard in the vicinity.

: For two months, drones have been spotted flying over the zone, with at least two drones reported near the industrial area on 14 January. Gunfire has also been heard in the vicinity. Khmelnytskyy NPP : On 15 January, the IAEA team stationed there had to shelter in their residences due to air raid alarms.

: On 15 January, the IAEA team stationed there had to shelter in their residences due to air raid alarms. South Ukraine NPP: Drone activity was observed as close as five kilometers from the site, posing an ongoing threat.

“These ongoing threats continue to jeopardize the nuclear safety and security of nuclear power plants,” Director General Grossi emphasized. “Our presence is crucial to monitoring and reporting on such activities. No one stands to gain from attacks on nuclear facilities, and indifference to these dangers is not an option.”

Maintenance and Safety Efforts at ZNPP

Despite the challenges, the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to ZNPP (ISAMZ) has conducted regular inspections and maintenance. Recent activities include:

Inspections of reactor safety systems in units 2, 4, and 6.

Fuel level checks for emergency diesel generators (EDGs) and switching of the spent fuel pool cooling pump in unit 6.

Visits to the cooling pond area, turbine hall of unit 2, and the temporary on-site emergency crisis center to review emergency preparedness plans.

ISAMZ also noted restricted access to certain areas, including the western part of the turbine hall in unit 2, raising concerns about transparency.

IAEA Support and Assistance for Ukraine

The IAEA has expanded its assistance to support nuclear safety in Ukraine. Since the start of the conflict, the Agency has delivered over €15 million worth of equipment, including radiation protection tools, nuclear security equipment, diesel generators, IT systems, medical supplies, and individual monitoring systems. Recent deliveries were funded by the Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

The 100th delivery milestone was marked on 2 January, with an individual monitoring system sent to Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator.

Emergency Preparedness and Future Exercises

Looking ahead, the IAEA and Ukrainian authorities are finalizing emergency preparedness plans and organizing a large-scale emergency response exercise for 2025. This reflects the Agency's commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s nuclear safety amid ongoing risks.

Conclusion

As military activity continues near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, the IAEA remains steadfast in its efforts to monitor, report, and provide critical support. These actions aim to mitigate risks, enhance nuclear safety, and ensure the security of the country’s nuclear infrastructure in the face of escalating challenges.