Copper's Crucial Role in Green Mobility Spotlighted at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

ICA India showcases copper's vital role in the mobility sector at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Highlighting copper's applications in EVs and clean energy, the expo emphasizes copper's recyclability and importance for India's economic growth and innovation. Hindalco Industries supports India's rising copper demand with cutting-edge solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) is set to underline the pivotal role of copper in sustainable mobility during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This event, scheduled from January 17-22 at Bharat Mandapam, aims to highlight copper's contributions to modern living and sustainable innovation.

ICA India's stall, themed 'Copper is Everywhere,' demonstrates copper's significance in electric vehicles, from batteries to charging infrastructure, and its role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, alongside various industry experts, visited the stall to underscore the metal's importance in the economic and energy transition sectors.

Hindalco Industries Limited's Copper Division expresses readiness to meet the rising demand in the Indian automotive sector, emphasizing the need for innovative copper-based products. The expo, a premier platform for sustainable mobility solutions, showcases how copper enables the shift towards green and energy-efficient technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

