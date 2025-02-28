Left Menu

IIT Guwahati Partners with Danfoss for Sustainable Innovation at IInvenTiv 2025

IIT Guwahati and Danfoss Industries Private Limited have signed an MoU to enhance research and innovation in sustainable technologies. This collaboration will involve exchange programs, internships, and joint educational initiatives, fostering industry-ready talent and technological advancements, with a focus on sustainability and regional growth.

IIT Guwahati and Danfoss Industries Private Limited Sign MoU to Drive Innovation in Sustainable Technologies at IInvenTiv 2025
In a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing sustainable technologies, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Danfoss Industries Private Limited. The signing took place during the IInvenTiv 2025 Global Innovation Showcase at IIT Madras, witnessed by Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

The MoU marks a significant stride towards bolstering academia-industry cooperation, with a focus on research and development in water desalination, energy-efficient solutions, and advanced thermal simulations, among other areas. By establishing a Center of Excellence at IIT Guwahati, the initiative aims to streamline collaborative projects and offer training programs for students across various disciplines.

Additionally, a joint educational program with the University of Southern Denmark will offer students international exposure, enriching their academic experiences and fostering cross-cultural learning. This partnership underscores IIT Guwahati's commitment to innovation and Danfoss's dedication to sustainable solutions, with potential for future expansion. The MoU, held in effect for five years, was lauded by officials for its potential impact on regional development and global technological progress.

