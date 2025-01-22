Ferocious Galactic Winds, Ancient Sharks, and Lunar Data Centers
Astronomers identified colossal jet-streams on planet WASP-127b in our galaxy, with winds reaching 33,000 km/h. Meanwhile, a 9-million-year-old great white shark ancestor fossil was found in Peru, and Lonestar Data Holdings plans to establish a data center on the moon using SpaceX's technology.
Astronomers have discovered exceptional jet-stream winds on an exoplanet named WASP-127b, situated about 520 light-years away in our galaxy. Winds on this gaseous giant reach astounding speeds of 33,000 kilometers per hour, far surpassing any experienced here on Earth or even within our solar system.
In a separate discovery, paleontologists in Peru revealed the fossil of an ancient shark, Cosmopolitodus Hastalis, a relative of the great white shark, dating back 9 million years. This significant find was uncovered in the Pisco basin, a desert region known for yielding various prehistoric marine fossils.
On a technological frontier, Lonestar Data Holdings announced plans to deploy the first physical data center on the moon. Partnering with SpaceX and Intuitive Machines, Lonestar aims to launch the center using a Falcon 9 rocket next month, marking a significant milestone in space technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
