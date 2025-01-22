Historic Snowfall Blankets U.S. Gulf Coast in Deep Freeze
A rare winter storm struck the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, breaking century-old snowfall records in a region usually spared from snow. The storm affected 31 million people across several states, causing travel chaos, power outages, and prompting officials to close schools and open warming centers.
Houston saw 4 inches of snow, leaving streets empty and schools closed. Tragically, two deaths in the city are under investigation as potentially weather-related. In New Orleans, the city experienced its heaviest snowfall since 1895, accumulating 9.8 inches by afternoon.
The storm grounded over 1,000 flights in Houston and left thousands without power. Local authorities across the South urged residents to take precautions against frostbite and to guard against damaged water pipes as the harsh Arctic weather persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
