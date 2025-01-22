Left Menu

Odisha Partners with Institutions to Tackle Climate Change and Boost Resilience

The Odisha government has partnered with IIT Bhubaneswar, the World Food Programme, and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water to promote sustainable livelihoods, protect coastal ecosystems, and address climate change. Initiatives include restoring critical ecosystems, supporting resilient farming, and developing a net-zero roadmap for the state.

In a significant move towards combating climate change, the Odisha government has signed agreements with IIT Bhubaneswar, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). These partnerships aim to support sustainable livelihoods, preserve biodiversity, and protect the state's coastal ecosystems.

The Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department formalized two MoUs and a Letter of Understanding in the presence of department minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia. The first agreement with IIT Bhubaneswar focuses on the restoration of critical coastal ecosystems, such as seagrass beds and salt marshes, under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India's Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project.

Further collaboration includes a regional adaptation project with WFP to bolster the resilience of farming communities in partnership with Sri Lanka, and the development of a net-zero roadmap with CEEW to meet Odisha's 2036 sustainability goals. Minister Khuntia highlighted these initiatives as key to advancing the state's vision on sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience.

