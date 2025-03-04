UN World Food Programme Shifts Strategy Amid US Aid Cuts

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) has announced the closure of its southern Africa office, citing substantial aid cuts by the Trump administration. This decision has been driven by the need to realign its operations amidst a diminishing donor funding landscape, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Tomson Phiri, a WFP representative, disclosed that while food programmes will continue, the agency is consolidating its southern and East Africa operations into a single regional office in Nairobi, Kenya. The Johannesburg office will be shut down as part of this strategic shift.

The move comes after southern Africa faced severe drought conditions, exacerbating food insecurity for millions. Despite the funding shortfall, WFP reaffirms its commitment to aiding vulnerable communities and is seeking additional donations. Notably, the WFP received $4.4 billion from the U.S. last year, significantly impacted by recent aid cuts.

