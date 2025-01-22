Left Menu

Union Carbide Waste Disposal Stirs Concerns in Madhya Pradesh

Concerns have arisen over the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. A video showing a borewell discharging black water emerged, prompting district officials to investigate. The borewell, reportedly discharging clean water during inspection, is under ongoing scrutiny with sample tests pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:13 IST
Union Carbide Waste Disposal Stirs Concerns in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns are mounting in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district over the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. A video showing black water from a borewell has fueled apprehensions among locals.

To address these fears, district officials visited the site near Pithampur, where they observed the borewell releasing clean water. Ajay Kumar Mishra from the MP Pollution Control Board confirmed that samples from the borewell and a nearby nullah have been collected for analysis.

The borewell owner reported black water, damaging his crop, but officials recorded it producing clean water during their inspection. The administration continues its local awareness campaign ahead of the waste disposal from the defunct Union Carbide plant in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025