Union Carbide Waste Disposal Stirs Concerns in Madhya Pradesh
Concerns have arisen over the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. A video showing a borewell discharging black water emerged, prompting district officials to investigate. The borewell, reportedly discharging clean water during inspection, is under ongoing scrutiny with sample tests pending.
Concerns are mounting in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district over the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. A video showing black water from a borewell has fueled apprehensions among locals.
To address these fears, district officials visited the site near Pithampur, where they observed the borewell releasing clean water. Ajay Kumar Mishra from the MP Pollution Control Board confirmed that samples from the borewell and a nearby nullah have been collected for analysis.
The borewell owner reported black water, damaging his crop, but officials recorded it producing clean water during their inspection. The administration continues its local awareness campaign ahead of the waste disposal from the defunct Union Carbide plant in Bhopal.
