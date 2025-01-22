Left Menu

Pollution Panic: Students Hospitalized in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, 18 students fell ill reportedly due to pollution from nearby cement plants. Authorities shut down part of the plant, and investigations are ongoing. Former chief minister blamed gas leaks. The company launched an internal probe and committed to community health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Wednesday, at least 18 students were hospitalized after experiencing uneasiness, reportedly due to pollution from nearby cement plants.

Authorities took swift action, shutting down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) center at one local cement plant over alleged violations of environmental regulations. Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the maladies that plagued students at the Government Higher Secondary Girls School in Khapradih village.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attributed the situation to gas leaks, urging immediate government response. The cement company involved has launched an internal probe, reassuring the community of their commitment to health and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

