Pollution Panic: Students Hospitalized in Chhattisgarh

In a concerning incident in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Wednesday, at least 18 students were hospitalized after experiencing uneasiness, reportedly due to pollution from nearby cement plants.

Authorities took swift action, shutting down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) center at one local cement plant over alleged violations of environmental regulations. Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the maladies that plagued students at the Government Higher Secondary Girls School in Khapradih village.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attributed the situation to gas leaks, urging immediate government response. The cement company involved has launched an internal probe, reassuring the community of their commitment to health and safety.

