Equator Prize 2025: Global Call for Nominations to Honor Nature-Based Solutions 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-led Equator Initiative has opened nominations for the prestigious Equator Prize 2025, which celebrates transformative, nature-based solutions led by Indigenous Peoples and local communities. Nominations will be accepted until 23 February 2025.

This year’s theme, Nature for Climate Action, emphasizes the vital role of Indigenous and local communities in addressing climate change through nature-driven strategies. The announcement aligns with the lead-up to COP30, set to be hosted in Belém, Brazil, in November—a milestone event highlighting the Amazon’s global importance in climate resilience.

Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, underscored the significance of the initiative: “The Equator Prize amplifies the voices and achievements of those on the frontlines of climate action. By recognizing and supporting their efforts, we pave the way for a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future.”

Equator Prize Details and Opportunities for Winners

Ten Prize Winners: The winners, to be announced on August 9, 2025, during the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, will receive USD 10,000 each.

Recognition and Capacity Building: Winners will gain access to capacity-building programs, training, and opportunities to engage in policy dialogues and international events.

Ceremony: The 16th Equator Prize Award Ceremony will be held in the fall of 2025, providing a platform to share their stories globally.

Focus Areas and Categories

Winners will be recognized under two categories, with special emphasis on initiatives led by women and youth:

Nature for Climate Mitigation, Adaptation, and Resilience: Projects conserving forests, mangroves, peatlands, and marine ecosystems; promoting regenerative agriculture; and building climate-resilient food systems. Nature for a Just Transition: Initiatives advancing inclusive green economies, creating sustainable jobs, and fostering low-carbon, nature-positive futures. This includes circular economies and practices reducing resource pressures and preserving biodiversity.

Expanded Support for Local Innovators

In addition to the prize, the Equator Initiative has announced expanded resources for nominees, including:

Access to online tools and resources for scaling up projects.

New mentorship programs connecting past winners with emerging leaders in nature-based solutions.

Opportunities to engage in climate policy workshops leading up to COP30.

A Growing Network of Changemakers

Since its inception in 2002, the Equator Prize has honored 296 initiatives from 84 countries, fostering a global network of community-driven climate leaders. Past winners have reported increased project funding, greater global visibility, and stronger community engagement as a result of their recognition.

Nomination Details

Nominations are open in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, and must be submitted by 23 February 2025 through the official website: Equator Prize Nomination Portal.

This call for nominations provides a unique opportunity to celebrate and support the unsung heroes who are crafting innovative solutions to protect the planet and combat climate change, ensuring a sustainable and equitable future for all.