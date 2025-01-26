Left Menu

Drones to the Rescue: Protecting Olive Ridley Turtles

Garuda Aerospace will deploy drones at no cost for three months to monitor Chennai's coastline, aiming to protect Olive Ridley turtles from threats like illegal fishing. The initiative, in partnership with the Tree Foundation and local authorities, seeks to bolster conservation efforts following numerous turtle deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace is launching a proactive three-month initiative to deploy drones along Chennai's coastline to safeguard the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.

This strategic move follows the alarming discovery of over 300 turtle deaths recently, attributed to illegal fishing and habitat loss, and aims to enhance conservation efforts.

Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash emphasized the urgency of the situation, announcing a collaboration with the Tree Foundation and the Department of Forest and Fisheries to protect nesting sites and ensure the safe passage of hatchlings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

