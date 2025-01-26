Drones to the Rescue: Protecting Olive Ridley Turtles

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace is launching a proactive three-month initiative to deploy drones along Chennai's coastline to safeguard the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.

This strategic move follows the alarming discovery of over 300 turtle deaths recently, attributed to illegal fishing and habitat loss, and aims to enhance conservation efforts.

Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash emphasized the urgency of the situation, announcing a collaboration with the Tree Foundation and the Department of Forest and Fisheries to protect nesting sites and ensure the safe passage of hatchlings.

(With inputs from agencies.)