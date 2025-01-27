Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives
A tragic road accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley resulted in the deaths of two young men in Kothibhar. The incident occurred early on Monday morning. The driver of the tractor fled the scene, and the authorities are conducting an investigation.
In a tragic start to the week, two individuals lost their lives in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley.
The victims, 23-year-old Shahjad and his relative Monu, were struck around 8 am on Monday. The incident occurred in the Kothibhar area.
The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the scene, while local authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations as investigations are underway.
