Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives

In a tragic start to the week, two individuals lost their lives in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley.

The victims, 23-year-old Shahjad and his relative Monu, were struck around 8 am on Monday. The incident occurred in the Kothibhar area.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the scene, while local authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations as investigations are underway.

