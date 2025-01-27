Left Menu

Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives

A tragic road accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley resulted in the deaths of two young men in Kothibhar. The incident occurred early on Monday morning. The driver of the tractor fled the scene, and the authorities are conducting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:45 IST
Tragic Morning: Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic start to the week, two individuals lost their lives in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley.

The victims, 23-year-old Shahjad and his relative Monu, were struck around 8 am on Monday. The incident occurred in the Kothibhar area.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the scene, while local authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations as investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025