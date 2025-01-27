Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

A four-story building collapsed near Oscar Public School in Burari, north Delhi, leaving multiple people trapped under the debris. Emergency response teams, including nine fire tenders, have been dispatched to aid rescue operations. Investigations suggest structural weakness as a potential cause. Local authorities and politicians are urged to assist in relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday evening, a four-storey building collapsed near Oscar Public School in north Delhi's Burari, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:56 pm, triggered an immediate response from emergency services. DFS chief Atul Garg noted that nine fire tenders have been mobilized to aid in the rescue operations, as they fear several individuals remain trapped under the debris.

Initial investigations point towards structural weakness as a possible reason for the collapse, although further inquiries are underway. Police have secured the area to prevent additional accidents. Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for swift action from local officials and party workers to assist in aid and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

