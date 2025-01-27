Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Delhi's Burari

On Monday evening, a four-storey building collapsed near Oscar Public School in north Delhi's Burari, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:56 pm, triggered an immediate response from emergency services. DFS chief Atul Garg noted that nine fire tenders have been mobilized to aid in the rescue operations, as they fear several individuals remain trapped under the debris.

Initial investigations point towards structural weakness as a possible reason for the collapse, although further inquiries are underway. Police have secured the area to prevent additional accidents. Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for swift action from local officials and party workers to assist in aid and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)