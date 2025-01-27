THDC Achieves Milestone with Commercial Operation Date of Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant

THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise, has achieved a landmark milestone in its journey to strengthen India’s power generation capacity. The Commercial Operation Date (COD) of Unit #1 of the 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant (KSTPP) was officially declared at midnight on 25th January 2025, marking the plant’s readiness to generate and supply electricity to the national grid.

The announcement was made by Sh. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of THDCIL, who emphasized that while THDCIL has traditionally been involved in hydropower generation, the successful commissioning of KSTPP demonstrates the company’s growing expertise in the thermal power sector. He highlighted the milestone as a significant display of the company’s capabilities, contributing to India’s path toward energy self-reliance.

The project, which was inaugurated with the foundation stone laid by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, has undergone several crucial tests. These included synchronization with the grid, full load testing (660 MW), and a 72-hour trial run at full load. With these successfully completed, the plant is now considered commercially operational, meaning it has passed all required tests and inspections, and meets the necessary performance standards for stable and efficient energy generation.

Environmental Focus and Technological Achievements

One of the unique features of the Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant is the integration of a Flue Gas De-sulphurization (FGD) system, which has been completed in record time. This system plays a crucial role in reducing the environmental impact of the plant by removing Sulphur Di Oxide (SO₂) from flue gases, thereby improving air quality and ensuring that the plant adheres to stringent environmental standards.

Sh. Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) of THDCIL, praised the FGD system and highlighted its importance in controlling emissions. He noted that this system significantly reduces the environmental footprint of burning fossil fuels, ensuring a balance between energy production and sustainability.

Khurja Plant's Contribution to India’s Power Supply

With the declaration of COD, the KSTPP will begin feeding reliable electricity to several regions in India. The plant’s output will be distributed as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: 64.7%

Rajasthan: 21.3%

Uttarakhand: 3.9%

Unallocated regions: 10.1%

This will help meet the increasing power demands of these states, supporting India’s economic growth and development.

Teamwork and Leadership Recognized

Sh. Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDCIL, congratulated the KSTPP team for their remarkable success, attributing the achievement to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of all those involved in the project. He expressed pride in the timely commissioning of Unit #1, highlighting that this success reflects teamwork and commitment to India’s energy progress.

Sh. Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), underscored the financial and strategic significance of the achievement. He noted that the plant’s successful execution not only showcases financial discipline and effective planning but will also boost THDCIL’s financial health, improving the company’s operational stability and investment potential.

THDCIL’s Broader Energy Initiatives

In addition to the Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant, THDCIL is also overseeing other major projects, including the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant and the 444 MW Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project (VPHEP). As a holding company of NTPC Limited, India’s largest power utility, THDCIL is playing a pivotal role in expanding India’s energy infrastructure and contributing to sustainable energy solutions.

Looking Ahead

The completion of the Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant’s first unit is a key step in THDCIL’s growth and a significant contribution to India’s energy security. The plant is poised to enhance the country’s power generation capacity, ensure stable energy supply, and support economic progress. As more units of the plant are commissioned, THDCIL’s role in shaping India’s energy future will continue to grow, ensuring long-term benefits for the nation.

The event was attended by other prominent officials of THDCIL, including Sh. Kumar Sharad, ED (Project), Sh. B.K. Sahoo, GM (O&M), and Sh. RM Dubey, GM (Electrical), among others.