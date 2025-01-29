Dr Jitendra Singh Calls Sriharikota Mission a ‘Quantum Leap’ in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed its 100th launch from Sriharikota, marking a historic milestone in India's space journey. The GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission, launched this morning, has been hailed as a "quantum leap" in India's space exploration efforts by Union Minister of State for Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, addressing the media, expressed deep pride and privilege in being associated with India’s Department of Space at this defining moment. He emphasized that the world is taking note of India's extraordinary achievements in space technology, which have accelerated under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Transformational Growth in India’s Space Sector

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted ISRO’s remarkable evolution over the years.

ISRO’s Journey from 1969 to 2025:

Established in 1969, ISRO took over two decades to set up its first launch pad in 1993.

A second launch pad was built only in 2004—another decade-long gap.

However, in the last 10 years, India’s space sector has witnessed unprecedented expansion, with major infrastructure and investment growth.

“This 100th launch is not just a milestone but a breakthrough moment. It marks a rapid expansion that did not happen in the last six decades. Now, we are building a third launch pad in Sriharikota and, for the first time, expanding beyond Sriharikota with a new spaceport in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district, where Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone last year,” said Dr. Singh.

Private Sector and Investment Boom in Space

Dr. Jitendra Singh also stressed the surge in private sector participation in India’s space sector.

📈 Key Developments in Private Space Initiatives:

In 2021, India had less than 10 space startups.

By 2025, the number has surged to nearly 300, with several world-class enterprises making their mark.

Investment in the space sector skyrocketed to ₹1,000 crore in 2023 alone.

India’s space economy, currently valued at $8 billion, is projected to grow to $44 billion in the next decade.

“India is now positioning itself as a global leader in the private space industry,” he stated.

Global Confidence in ISRO’s Capabilities

India has also strengthened its position in commercial space launches, with ISRO now responsible for 90% of foreign satellite launches.

“This is a clear sign of the world’s confidence in India’s space capabilities,” Dr. Singh noted. “The reforms initiated in the last decade, including unlocking the space sector for private players, have led to greater innovation, investment, and international collaborations.”

Social Media Tribute and Acknowledgment of Early Pioneers

Taking to social media, Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated Team ISRO for their relentless pursuit of excellence.

💬 Dr. Jitendra Singh’s Post:

“100th Launch: Congratulations ISRO for achieving the landmark milestone of 100th launch from Sriharikota. It’s a privilege to be associated with the Department of Space at this historic moment. Team ISRO, you have once again made India proud with the successful launch of GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Mission.”

He also paid tribute to early visionaries like Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, whose pioneering efforts laid the foundation for India’s space sector.

The Road Ahead: A Future of Infinite Possibilities

The 100th launch from Sriharikota is not just a numerical milestone but a symbol of India’s accelerated progress in space exploration.

🔭 India’s Future in Space:

Expansion of space infrastructure with new launch sites.

Stronger global partnerships and private sector collaborations.

Aiming for leadership in satellite launches and deep-space missions.

With record-breaking investments, advanced infrastructure, and a booming private space sector, India is poised to play a leading role in shaping the future of space exploration.

🚀 The journey to the stars continues!