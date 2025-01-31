Left Menu

Major Development in Kamla Nagar: Adventz Group and Partners Transforming Historic Site

Texmaco Infrastructure and Holdings Limited, alongside partners including Hines, HDFC Capital, and Conscient, are set to develop a mixed-use project in Kamla Nagar, Delhi. Spanning 10 acres, this development will feature nearly three million square feet of residential and retail spaces on the historic Birla Cotton Mills site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adventz Group's Texmaco Infrastructure teams up with US-based Hines, HDFC Capital, and Conscient for a landmark mixed-use project on the former Birla Cotton Mills site in Delhi's Kamla Nagar. This strategic alliance aims to develop 30 lakh square feet of housing and retail space.

This joint venture marks a transformative effort by the partners in developing modern condominium residences alongside premium retail spaces, as revealed in a joint statement. However, the investment figures for this massive undertaking remain undisclosed.

Chairman Akshay Poddar emphasized the group's heritage and commitment to community development, while HDFC Capital's CEO hailed the partnership's potential to deliver significant societal value. The project, while addressing a shortage of modern residential spaces, also aims to fill a gap in Grade A retail facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

