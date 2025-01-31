Major Development in Kamla Nagar: Adventz Group and Partners Transforming Historic Site

Adventz Group's Texmaco Infrastructure teams up with US-based Hines, HDFC Capital, and Conscient for a landmark mixed-use project on the former Birla Cotton Mills site in Delhi's Kamla Nagar. This strategic alliance aims to develop 30 lakh square feet of housing and retail space.

This joint venture marks a transformative effort by the partners in developing modern condominium residences alongside premium retail spaces, as revealed in a joint statement. However, the investment figures for this massive undertaking remain undisclosed.

Chairman Akshay Poddar emphasized the group's heritage and commitment to community development, while HDFC Capital's CEO hailed the partnership's potential to deliver significant societal value. The project, while addressing a shortage of modern residential spaces, also aims to fill a gap in Grade A retail facilities in the region.

