UNESCO Launches Youth as Researchers Initiative in Central Asia to Empower Young People in Shaping Their Communities' Future

The UNESCO Almaty Regional Office, in partnership with the UNESCO Office in Tashkent, the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures under UNESCO, and the Kazakhstan National Federation of Clubs for UNESCO, has proudly launched the Youth as Researchers (YAR) initiative in Central Asia. This ambitious program empowers young people across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to engage in research on crucial topics affecting their communities and societies at large.

The initiative has selected nine youth-led research groups to explore five key themes that are of paramount importance in the region:

Promotion of Science

Peace and Intercultural Dialogue

Gender Equality

Youth Mental Health

Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

Over the next two months, these groups will receive intensive training in research methodologies, specifically in the social and human sciences. This capacity-building phase will provide the young researchers with the skills needed to develop evidence-based knowledge products that offer actionable recommendations on the selected topics. The findings will be presented to the National Commissions and Permanent Delegations to UNESCO of the participating countries, with the aim of influencing policy decisions and fostering positive societal change.

The Youth as Researchers program is part of a global UNESCO initiative designed to empower young people as active agents of change. By providing youth with the tools to conduct high-quality research, YAR supports evidence-based advocacy and promotes active participation in policy discussions. This program aims to strengthen youth voices in decision-making processes, ensuring their involvement in shaping the future of their communities.

Through the YAR initiative, young people in Central Asia will not only enhance their research skills but also contribute to the region’s development by addressing pressing issues such as gender inequality, peacebuilding, mental health, and the ethical implications of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

This initiative is a powerful testament to the value of youth-led research and its potential to shape more informed, inclusive, and resilient societies. As the project progresses, updates on the youth-led findings and their contributions will be shared, further showcasing the pivotal role that young people play in driving change and innovation in Central Asia.

Stay tuned for more information on the progress of the Youth as Researchers initiative and the impact it will have on shaping the future of Central Asia’s communities.