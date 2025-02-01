Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Lives at French Retirement Home

A fire at a retirement home near Paris resulted in the death of three residents, aged 68, 85, and 96, and injured nine others. The blaze, which appears accidental, was contained by 140 firefighters. The incident occurred in Bouffémont, affecting local residents and staff members.

A tragic fire swept through a retirement home near Paris on Saturday, leaving three elderly residents dead and injuring nine others. The town's mayor confirmed the casualties, with the Val-d'Oise prefecture reporting deaths caused by smoke inhalation.

Nine individuals suffered injuries, including seven residents and two staff members. Eight of these were swiftly transported to hospitals across the Paris metropolitan area for urgent care, following smoke inhalation.

According to Mayor Michel Lacoux, the incident is believed to be an accident originating from a laundry room. The fire was contained by deploying 140 firefighters, as reported by Commandant Adrien Ponin-Sinapayen, a civil defense spokesman.

