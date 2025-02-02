A Modern Tale of Survival: The Future of Oklahoma City's Historical Stockyards

Amid the glitzy facades of downtown Oklahoma City, a stalwart of Western heritage stands at a crossroads. The Oklahoma National Stockyards, an iconic 100-year-old establishment, is up for sale at $27 million, offering a prime 100-acre site along the Oklahoma River.

Once bustling, the stockyards now face hurdles from dwindling cattle numbers, drought, and rising costs. The ever-evolving urban landscape adds pressure, presenting tempting opportunities for redevelopment that might overshadow its historical significance.

Despite its proud history, the stockyards' future remains uncertain. Will a new owner preserve its roots or transform it into another metropolitan marvel? The outcome is awaited with keen interest by those who cherish its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)