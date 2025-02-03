India's Trade Strategy: Balancing Act Amid Global Tariff Tensions

Amid rising global trade tensions, India has declared it is not adopting protectionist trade measures, as indicated by its recent decision to cut import duties on luxury motorcycles. This announcement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, but not India directly.

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in an interview following the country's budget presentation, reiterated that India does not wish to increase protection but rather foster open trade relations. The budget has seen a reduction in average customs duties on numerous items, including materials for domestic industries.

Despite these moves, trade experts argue that India's tariffs remain high compared to nations like the United States and Japan. Meanwhile, India intends to address U.S. concerns over undocumented Indian residents and hopes these tariff cuts will signal a commitment to international economic collaboration, benefiting domestic industries over time.

