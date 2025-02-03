Kerala High Court Orders Demolition of Unstable AWHO Towers

In a significant legal ruling, the Kerala High Court has ordered the demolition and reconstruction of two towers at the Army Welfare Housing Organisation's Silver Sand Island project in Kochi. Justice Mohammed Nias C P delivered the verdict, citing serious structural instability that poses a grave threat to residents.

The court highlighted severe human-induced structural damage and regulatory violations as the reasons for the expedited decision. It stressed the necessity for immediate evacuation of Towers B and C, housing 208 flats each, to ensure the safety of residents and prevent potential casualties.

A committee, including structural engineers and community representatives, has been tasked with overseeing the demolition and reconstruction process. The Army Welfare Housing Organisation must provide financial support for displaced residents during this time.

