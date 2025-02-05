Malaysia Sees International Tourist Surge in 2024 Despite Missing Target
Malaysia welcomed over 25 million international tourists in 2024, a 24.2% increase from 2023, but fell short of its target of 27.3 million. The majority of visitors hailed from Singapore, Indonesia, and China. Tourism Malaysia boosted its promotion budget to 10 million ringgit to attract more tourists.
Malaysia's international tourist arrivals reached just over 25 million in 2024, falling short of the tourism, arts, and culture ministry's target of 27.3 million. Despite this, there was a substantial 24.2% increase from the previous year's figure of 20,141,846, as reported by Minister Tiong King Sing in a parliamentary reply.
Singapore led the international arrivals with 9.1 million tourists visiting Malaysia in 2024, followed by 3.65 million from Indonesia, 3.29 million from China, 1.64 million from Thailand, and 1.14 million from Brunei. This highlights Malaysia's continued appeal to neighboring countries and key markets.
To bolster tourism growth, Tourism Malaysia allocated 10 million ringgit, or roughly $2.26 million, for promotional and development activities across various states in 2024, up from 7.6 million ringgit the previous year. This strategic investment aims to further strengthen Malaysia's position as a premier travel destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
