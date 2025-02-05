Santorini's Tremors: A Seismic Jolt to Greece's Volcanic Shores
The Greek island of Santorini experiences frequent earthquakes, causing authorities to enhance emergency plans. Despite no injuries, precautionary measures include school closures, restricted access to coastal areas, and evacuation of residents. Experts are unsure if these tremors precede a larger quake or are part of an ongoing swarm.
Earthquakes relentlessly struck the Greek island of Santorini throughout the night and into Wednesday, prompting authorities to intensify emergency preparedness amid fears these tremors might signal a major quake.
Since Sunday, rescue teams equipped with a sniffer dog and drones have patrolled Santorini, while access to certain coastal areas has been restricted and local schools closed for the week. Additional flight and ferry services have been arranged to assist thousands of evacuees.
Despite no major damage or injuries reported, authorities remain cautious as the tremors persist, unable to ascertain if they foreshadow a significant quake or are part of a prolonged swarm of moderate quakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
