Tragedy Unfolds in Construction Mishap: Three Lives Lost due to Negligence

A construction accident in Mansoorabad led to the death of three workers and left another injured due to soil erosion during excavation. The incident highlights the negligence by the developers despite prior warnings. Authorities are investigating and pursuing legal action against the responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:43 IST
A tragic construction accident claimed three lives and left another worker injured in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad, after a collapse during cellar excavation. Officials said soil erosion caused the collapse, trapping workers beneath the debris on Wednesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's initial investigation linked the tragedy to wall collapse during the excavation of a commercial building without adhering to safety protocols. Despite prior advisory notices from officials, developers neglected mandatory safety measures.

Efforts are underway by police and disaster response teams, with a criminal case likely against those responsible for violating building permit conditions, contributing to this fatal incident. Investigations continue as affected families seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

