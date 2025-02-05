Tragedy Unfolds in Construction Mishap: Three Lives Lost due to Negligence

A tragic construction accident claimed three lives and left another worker injured in Mansoorabad, Hyderabad, after a collapse during cellar excavation. Officials said soil erosion caused the collapse, trapping workers beneath the debris on Wednesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's initial investigation linked the tragedy to wall collapse during the excavation of a commercial building without adhering to safety protocols. Despite prior advisory notices from officials, developers neglected mandatory safety measures.

Efforts are underway by police and disaster response teams, with a criminal case likely against those responsible for violating building permit conditions, contributing to this fatal incident. Investigations continue as affected families seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)